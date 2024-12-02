SportsBasketball

Anthony Davis scores 33, LeBron James takes over late as Lakers hold on to beat Jazz 105-104

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball...

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots the ball as Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Bethany Baker

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Anthony Davis had 33 points and 11 rebounds, LeBron James added 27 points and 14 assists, and the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers beat the Utah Jazz 105-104 on Sunday night.

After James missed a 3-pointer — his 10th attempt of the night — in the closing seconds, Utah had a chance to win the game but Collin Sexton fumbled the inbounds pass and couldn't get a shot off before the buzzer.

James made a running left-handed hook with 41.0 seconds left but Walker Kessler made a putback on the other end to keep the Jazz within a basket.

Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points and John Collins had 21 as the Jazz lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Davis scored 16 points in the third quarter and James took over in the fourth when Davis was resting. James made four straight shots, including a reverse layup and dunk, that pushed the Lakers' lead to 101-92.

The Lakers were without Jaxson Hayes (sprained right ankle), Austin Reaves (bruised hip), D'Angelo Russell (illness) and Cam Reddish (illness). Hayes is expected to miss two to three weeks.

Takeaways

Lakers: James filled the playmaker role and Davis' strong play gave Los Angeles a little cushion. Still, the weary Lakers had to hold off the Jazz's late run.

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler fouls Los Angeles Lakers forward...

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler fouls Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis as he drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Bethany Baker

Jazz: Utah commits more turnovers than any team in the league and it hurt them again with two key giveaways down the stretch. The Jazz had 15 turnover that led to 20 Lakers points.

Key Moment

Sexton made a layup in the final moments that appeared to give the Jazz a 106-105 lead, but it was wiped away as Utah coach Will Hardy called a timeout behind the play with 2.1 seconds remaining.

Key Stat

James topped 15,000 career made field goals in the second quarter, becoming the second player in NBA history behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (15,837) to reach that mark.

Up Next

Utah visits Oklahoma City on Tuesday to open a seven-game trip, and Lakers visit Minnesota on Monday.

