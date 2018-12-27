LeBron James day to day after MRI shows strain in left groin

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — LeBron James got good news Wednesday on his injured groin.

But his games-played streak will end anyway.

An MRI exam showed that the four-time NBA MVP merely strained his left groin in the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory at Golden State Warriors on Christmas night. James likely will be dealing with soreness for several days, and the Lakers said he won’t travel with them for their game Thursday in Sacramento.

From there, he will be listed as day-to-day.

“Dodged a bullet,” James tweeted.

Thursday will mark the first time James has sat since the final game of the 2016-17 regular season, which he took off for rest.

James had appeared in 156 consecutive games, going back to the start of the 2017 playoffs with Cleveland. His last extended absence due to injury was an eight-game stint to deal with back and knee aches midway through the 2014-15 season.

James is averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists this season, his 16th in the NBA and first with the Lakers.