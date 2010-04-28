LeBron's elbow injury puzzles him and Cavaliers

LeBron James can drive, dribble and create with either hand. It's not widely known that James writes with his left. He never shoots free throws that way. He did Tuesday. Bothered by a puzzling injury that numbs his elbow, James curiously launched and missed a free throw lefthanded in the closing seconds of Cleveland's 96-94 playoff win over Chicago, adding some unexpected late-night drama to the Cavaliers advancing to a second-round matchup against Boston.

James revealed afterward that the elbow has been troubling him for weeks. He underwent treatment Wednesday and is expected to have further testing done before Saturday's Game 1.

X-rays and an MRI taken on Monday showed no obvious structural damage, but clearly something is wrong with James' elbow, which he has covered recently with a padded, protective sleeve.

"I don't know, honestly, what's going on with it," James said after finishing one assist shy of a triple-double in Game 5. "I've done tests to try and figure this thing out, but it almost feels like you hit your funny bone and it kind of numbs up for a little bit. It bothers me more because I don't actually know what it is

"We'll figure it out. I've never had a problem with my elbow before."

A Cavs spokesman said the team will provide a medical update after James is evaluated. The team did not practice Wednesday, giving the puzzling injury another day's rest.- AP