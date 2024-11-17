SportsBasketball

Mavericks' Luka Doncic sidelined with bruised right knee and will miss game versus Thunder

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic brings the ball up the...

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic brings the ball up the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Jeffrey McWhorter

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will miss Sunday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a bruised right knee.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd would not say how long Doncic would be out. The Mavericks host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

“We'll see how he feels today, it’s how he feels tomorrow, and hopefully he can go Tuesday,” Kidd said.

Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists. He played a season-low 28 minutes on Saturday night in a win over San Antonio and finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Dallas has struggled to a 6-7 start after reaching the NBA Finals last season.

