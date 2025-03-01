SportsBasketball

Magic's Jalen Suggs out indefinitely with left knee injury

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) brings the ball up...

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) brings the ball up the court against the Detroit Pistons during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Jan. 25, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jalen Suggs has a left knee injury that will sideline him indefinitely, the latest ailment to stall what had been the Orlando guard's promising season.

The Magic said Friday that Suggs had a trochlea injury that was discovered after he was experiencing discomfort while trying to return from a bruised left quadriceps that has sidelined him the last month.

Suggs is averaging 16.2 points this season but has been limited to 35 games. The No. 4 pick in the 2021 draft missed 10 games in January with a low back strain and then missed the last 14 with the quadriceps injury.

The Magic said a treatment plan is being developed and a full recovery is expected.

