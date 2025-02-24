SportsBasketball

Franz Wagner and Anthony Black each score 23 points in the Magic's 110-90 win over the Wizards

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) drives to the basket...

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) drives to the basket between Washington Wizards forward Richaun Holmes, left, and guard Jordan Poole (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner and Anthony Black each scored 23 points, Paolo Banchero added 19 and the Orlando Magic pulled away in the second half to beat the Washington Wizards 110-90 on Sunday night.

Black scored 18 of his career-high 23 points in the second half.

Jordan Poole scored 16 points for Washington, and Richaun Holmes added 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Wizards have lost six straight to fall to 9-47.

Takeaways

Wizards: With Alex Sarr and Khris Middleton out with ankle problems to add the long list of injured players, the Wizards led throughout most of the first half before struggling defensively at the outset of the second half.

Magic: After a one-point loss to Memphis on Friday night, the Magic needed a win in the second game of a seven-game homestand, with Cleveland and Golden State coming up next.

Key moment

Wendell Carter Jr. and Wagner scored seven points each for the Magic in a 22-6 run in the first five minutes of the second half, turning a two-point lead into an 18-point lead.

Key stat

Last in the NBA in 3-point shooting, Orlando made 9 of 22 in the second half and scored 61 points.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) makes an uncontested dunk...

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) makes an uncontested dunk off a fast break during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Up next

The Wizards host Brooklyn on Monday night. The Magic host Cleveland on Tuesday night.

