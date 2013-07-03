Manu Ginobili says he's staying with Spurs

SAN ANTONIO -- Manu Ginobili is sticking around to see if the San Antonio Spurs can get back to the top.

Ginobili tweeted Wednesday that he is staying with the team he has helped win three NBA titles and nearly a fourth last month.

The Argentine star writes: "Thrilled to announce that as I always hoped, I'm gonna stay with the @Spurs for two more years."

Ginobili, who turns 36 this month, battled injuries during the season and said he would think about retirement after the playoffs. But he helped the Spurs come within 28 seconds of the championship before falling to the Miami Heat in seven games, and his return ensures the longtime Big Three that includes Tim Duncan and Tony Parker will be in place next season.