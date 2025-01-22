Mavs center Dereck Lively II out at least a month with stress fracture in ankle

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks say center Dereck Lively II has a stress fracture in his right ankle and will be re-evaluated in a month.

The injury announced Wednesday is the latest setback for a promising young player who has had issues with injuries in both his seasons.

Lively has been sidelined the past three games with what the team said was a right ankle sprain. He has missed 11 overall this season with a variety of injuries.

The 20-year-old former Duke standout was limited to 55 games by injuries as a rookie in 2023-24 while also helping the Mavs reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

Lively's long-term absence comes with superstar Luka Doncic still likely weeks away from returning from a left calf strain. The injury already has sidelined Doncic for 13 games.

“Next man up,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said before Wednesday's game against Minnesota. “That’s why you have a team. We’ve been through this before.”

Dallas listed four other players as out Wednesday, including starting guard Klay Thompson (left ankle sprain).

Dallas, the defending Western Conference champion, entered the game against the Timberwolves in seventh place in the West.

“We’re not looking at the standings. We’re just trying to figure out who can put on a uniform,” Kidd said.

When he has been healthy, Lively has been dynamic and productive, averaging 8.9 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 73% from the field in 87 games over his two seasons.

Lively has shared time as the starter with Daniel Gafford, who is averaging 12.1 points and 6.2 rebounds in 41 games this season.