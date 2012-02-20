Mavs owner Mark Cuban is sold on Jeremy Lin

If the Jeremy Lin phenomenon were happening just about anyplace else, it wouldn't be quite the phenomenon, in the opinion of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. But as a man who loves selling his product, he'll take it. "The fact that it's happening in New York is great. This is where all the media buyers are, the advertising agencies," he said at courtside Sunday before his team lost to Lin and the Knicks, 104-97. "Any time you can attract attention from non-customers and turn them into customers, it's a beautiful thing."

Cuban did mention that the Mavericks were the first team to sign Lin, getting him to play for their summer-league team, but they were too stocked at guard. "Any company wants a good feel-good story, and Jeremy has been a great one," he said. "I'm excited for him and I'm excited for the NBA because of it."

He also is bullish on basketball in Brooklyn, although the Nets, heading there next season, likely are his top competition for potential free agents Deron Williams and Dwight Howard. "I hope the stadium works," he said of Barclays Center. "I hope they do a great job. And I hope the team [stinks]."