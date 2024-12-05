SportsBasketball

Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton undergoes season-ending knee surgery

Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton, left, passes the ball...

Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton, left, passes the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Oklahoma City. Credit: AP/Nate Billings

By The Associated Press

Golden State Warriors guard De’Anthony Melton underwent season-ending knee surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The team announced Melton had the procedure for a partially torn left anterior cruciate ligament that he injured Nov. 12 against Dallas.

Tests showed that surgery was the best option, the Warriors said Nov. 20 when providing an update on Melton's status. Melton, who has also dealt with a troublesome back, had been a projected backcourt starter alongside Stephen Curry with Klay Thompson’s departure to the Mavericks.

Melton will begin rehabilitation on his knee in the coming weeks and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2025-26 season, the team said.

The 26-year-old Melton played six games with two starts, averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 20.2 minutes. He also sat out five contests with a strained lower back.

