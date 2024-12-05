SportsBasketball

Memphis Grizzlies expecting GG Jackson II back within 8 weeks from foot surgery

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins reacts during the first...

Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins reacts during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are expecting forward GG Jackson II back within six to eight weeks following surgery in September to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

The Grizzlies updated Jackson's status Wednesday and said further updates will be provided “as appropriate.”

Memphis first announced Jackson's injury on Aug. 30. He hurt his foot on a layup playing basketball in Texas.

Jackson was Memphis' second-round pick in the 2023 NBA draft. In 48 games, including 18 starts, he averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Jackson earned second-team NBA All-Rookie honors and was a bright spot in an injury-plagued season for the Grizzlies, who finished 27-55.

The Grizzlies currently are 14-8 and went into Wednesday night's games fourth in the Western Conference.

