Memphis Grizzlies targeting NBA title despite Ja Morant's 25-game suspension

Last season: 51-31, earned No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the first round.

Coach: Taylor Jenkins (5th season with Grizzlies, 179-130)

What to expect: The Grizzlies are targeting their deepest postseason run since the 2013 Western Conference finals with center Steven Adams expected back healthy. They also believe one of the NBA's best defensive units will be even stingier after trading for Marcus Smart, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year. Smart will be pulling double duty early as he handles point guard duties with two-time All-Star Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games for flashing a handgun on social media for the second time in three months. They also added 2011 MVP Derrick Rose for more much-needed experience. They just have to prove they can survive early without Morant.

Departures: G Dillon Brooks, G Tyus Jones.

Additions: Smart, Rose and draft pick GG Jackson. Smart and Rose insist they aren't here to babysit Morant. Still, they have lots of NBA experience. Both have played long into postseasons in the kind of games these Grizzlies are trying to reach for the first time.

Player to watch: Morant. The 2020 Rookie of the Year and 2022 Most Improved Player will be able to travel with the Grizzlies, practice and even take part in pregame shootarounds while suspended. General manager Zach Kleiman made clear Morant still has steps to take to fulfill all the requirements of the suspension handed down in June. The Grizzlies previously have proven they can win in the regular season when Morant is hurt or suspended. But the flashy, fearless guard is the reason why the Grizzlies are a threat to win as long as he stays healthy and on the court. His suspension means he will miss the NBA's first in-season tournament, with his first game back Dec. 19 at New Orleans. Sitting out 25 games also means Morant won't be eligible for season awards.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) jumps to shoot past Miami Heat forward Cole Swider during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Miami. Credit: AP/Rebecca Blackwell

Season opener: Oct. 25 hosting New Orleans.

Fanduel Sportsbook title odds: 23-1.