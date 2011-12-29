Michael Redd signs one-year deal with Suns

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have signed All-Star guard Michael Redd to a one-year contract.

Suns president of basketball operations Lon Babby said Thursday that Redd is a proven scorer. He averaged 20 points in 11 seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Redd was in the final season of a six-year, $91 million deal he signed with the Bucks in 2005. Two injuries to his left knee cost him large chunks of three straight seasons.

The 6-foot-6 guard was the 43rd overall pick of the 2000 NBA draft by the Bucks, his only pro team.