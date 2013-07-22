Nate Robinson, Nuggets agree to deal, according to AP source

DENVER -- A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that point guard Nate Robinson has agreed on a two-year deal with the Denver Nuggets.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal hadn't been officially announced. The deal was first reported by the Denver Post.

The 5-foot-9 Robinson averaged 13 points a contest for the Chicago Bulls last season. He stepped up his game in the postseason, scoring 34 points in a triple overtime win in Game 4 against Brooklyn and playing through the flu later in that series.

Robinson joins a crowded Denver backcourt that also includes Ty Lawson, Evan Fournier, Andre Miller, rookie Erick Green and newly acquired Randy Foye.