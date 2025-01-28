SportsBasketball

NBA schedules 2025 draft for June 25-26 at Barclays Center

Duke's Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates ahead of North Carolina State's Trey Parker (5) and Jayden Taylor (8) late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C. Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. Credit: AP/Ben McKeown

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The NBA is using the two-night draft format again this year, announcing Tuesday that the 2025 event will take place on June 25-26.

It's the second consecutive year of the two-night process. Both nights will be at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets.

Coverage both nights will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern across ESPN platforms, with the first night set to air on ABC. As was the case for last year's draft, there will be a five-minute time limit between picks in the first round. For the second round, there will be a four-minute time limit between picks.

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is widely expected to be a frontrunner for the No. 1 overall pick should he elect to enter the draft.

