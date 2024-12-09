SportsBasketball

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards fined $25,000

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards covers his face with a...

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards covers his face with a towel during a timeout in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco, Sunday Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Avelar

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $25,000 for using profane language during a media interview, the NBA announced Monday.

Edwards' comments came after the Timberwolves’ 107-90 win at Golden State on Dec. 6.

Edwards, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 26.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season. Minnesota is off to a 12-11 start after reaching the Western Conference Finals last season.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards fined $25,000
