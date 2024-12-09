Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards fined $25,000
NEW YORK — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $25,000 for using profane language during a media interview, the NBA announced Monday.
Edwards' comments came after the Timberwolves’ 107-90 win at Golden State on Dec. 6.
Edwards, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 26.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season. Minnesota is off to a 12-11 start after reaching the Western Conference Finals last season.
More NBA news
