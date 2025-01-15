SportsBasketball

NBA reschedules games postponed by California wildfires, Atlanta winter storm

Los Angeles Clippers players stand during a moment of silence...

Los Angeles Clippers players stand during a moment of silence for victims of the ongoing California wildfires before an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Jessie Alcheh

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The NBA has rescheduled two games postponed due to catastrophic wildfires in Southern California, as well as a game postponed due to a winter storm in Atlanta.

The league announced Wednesday that the Los Angeles Lakers’ Jan. 9 home game against the Charlotte Hornets will take place Feb. 19. The Hornets’ visit to the Los Angeles Clippers originally set for Jan. 11 will now be March 16. And the Hawks’ Jan. 11 home game against Houston is now scheduled for Jan. 28.

A new date for the Lakers’ Jan. 11 home game against San Antonio wasn’t announced.

The NBA also announced six other scheduling changes to accommodate those updates:

— The Clippers were originally scheduled to host Chicago on Jan. 21 and Washington on March 16. The Bulls game will move up one day to Jan. 20, while the Wizards game will be Jan. 23.

— The Clippers' March 19 trip to Utah will now take place Feb. 13.

— The Lakers' Feb. 11 home game against the Jazz will move up one day to Feb. 10.

Signs announce the Los Angeles Lakers donation drive for California...

Signs announce the Los Angeles Lakers donation drive for California wildfires victims before an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Kevork Djansezian

— The Wizards' Jan. 23 game at Utah will now be March 19.

— Washington's March 18 game at Portland will move up one day to March 17.

