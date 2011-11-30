NBA lets teams open doors to players

As the process to end the lockout continues to progress, the NBA is preparing to open its doors to the players.

The league informed its teams Tuesday night that team facilities will be available to players for workouts starting Thursday, according to NBA spokesman Tim Frank. Teams may begin to contact agents about players Wednesday, though free agents cannot be officially signed until the free agency period begins on Dec. 9.

The move was made in an agreement with the NBA Players Association, which is in the midst of reforming into a union. NBPA leaders already have begun the process, according a union source. Cards were mailed out to players, who have to vote to allow the union to become their representative in collective bargaining. The league has given Dec. 9 as the target date for when training camps will open. The regular season is scheduled to begin on Christmas Day.

NBA players Tuesday were granted a stay in their antitrust lawsuit against NBA owners.