SportsBasketball

NBA referee Scott Wall diagnosed with leukemia, receiving treatment

Referee Scott Wall prepares to put the ball in play...

Referee Scott Wall prepares to put the ball in play during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Detroit. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — NBA referee Scott Wall was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia earlier this year and is in treatment, the National Basketball Referees Association announced Wednesday.

All referees will be using a whistle marked with the No. 31 — Wall's referee jersey number — for the remainder of the season. The union said that tribute was happening as a sign of “solidarity with our brother.”

Wall has undergone chemotherapy treatment and had a 30-day hospital stay, the union said, adding that “doctors have successfully eliminated the leukemia cells from his body and have transitioned Scott into the next phase of treatment.”

Wall has worked 1,530 games in 30 seasons as an NBA referee. The Florida resident was selected to work the 2012 NBA All-Star Game in Orlando.

More NBA news

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke earlier this month, is expected to make full recovery2m read
Jaxson Hayes sprains ankle in practice, leaving the Lakers thin at center behind Anthony Davis
NBPA reaches Kyle Singler's family after cryptic Instagram video draws concern1m read
Klay Thompson returns to cheers from some 400 Warriors employees3m read
Stephen Curry steals the show in Klay Thompson's emotional return to Chase Center1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME