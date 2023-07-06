5 things to watch for in the NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS -- Back in 2019, the first night of the Las Vegas Summer League was filled with star players on the sidelines, gathered to watch the first NBA appearance of Zion Williamson.

And they got what they came for when Williamson ripped a ball out of the hands of Knicks second-year prospect Kevin Knox, turned and slammed the ball through the rim with such force that it seemed like the ground shook.

And shortly after, the ground did shake as Williamson left with an injury — an ominous sign of what would come in his career — and then an earthquake caused the game to be called off and the Thomas and Mack Center emptied for safety.

That’s the bar set for Vegas shows as the Summer League prepares for something even more hyped Friday night, the debut of Victor Wembanyama. Here are five things to watch for — Wemby and more.

1. The start

It’s not exactly the first time anyone has seen Victor Wembanyama. His entire season in France was streamed on the NBA app and his every move has been hyped. Some pundits declared him the best prospect ever. Others predicted he’ll be the best player in the NBA within a few years. So, not like any expectations are being put on the slender shoulders of the 19-year-old, 7-foot-3 1/2 rookie. The interesting thing is that he’s mature beyond his years, already playing professionally in France and well-managed. He has practiced with the Spurs but skipped the first games in Sacramento and committed to this Friday night meeting with the No. 2 overall pick, Brandon Miller, and the Charlotte Hornets, which will be televised on ESPN.

2. More Spurs

It’s hard to look past Wembanyama, but it’s not just Wemby who is trying to prove something with the San Antonio Spurs. Julian Champagnie, who spent three seasons at St. John’s, has scored 30 and 28 points in two summer league games in Sacramento. Champagnie split his rookie season between Philadelphia and San Antonio, joining the Spurs after being waived by the Sixers in February. He got three late-season starts and averaged 11 points per game in 15 appearances with San Antonio. The summer has traditionally favored players who have been through the NBA grind over first-timers.

3. The conversations

While the Summer League is meant to be an opportunity for rookies to get their feet wet, and for aspirational talents to prove themselves worthy of a spot in the league, just as much action takes place in the stands and corridors. This has turned into the NBA’s version of baseball’s winter meetings with executives, scouts, coaches and even star players gathering for a few weeks of basketball and mostly fine dining and nightclubs. Expect eyes to be on Portland general manager Joe Cronin and who he stops in the hallway to talk to — presumably about trading Damian Lillard.

4. Rookie of the year candidates not named Wembanyama

While Lillard is likely on his way out of Portland, Scoot Henderson has arrived and openly declared before being picked third overall by the Blazers that he believed he is the best prospect and deserved to be the top pick. Bold words, but he might be the most NBA-ready rookie — having starred for the G League Ignite, averaging 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds. He makes his debut Friday night, too, in the game before the Spurs. Brandon Miller gets first shot at Wembanyama. He played two games in the California Summer League and had 18 points in his debut before scoring just six on 2-for-4 shooting Wednesday. Dark horse contender for rookie of the year — Chet Holmgren, who has returned after missing the entire 2022-23 season after a foot injury last summer.

5. The Knicks starless squad

Maybe you don’t expect a star when the team hasn’t had a first-round pick in two consecutive drafts and not a single draft pick this summer. But unlike last summer when Deuce McBride and Quentin Grimes played to get a chance to star with the ball in their hands, the best the Knicks are doing this time is Trevor Keels, last year’s second-round pick who played just three games as a rookie. One player to watch is Isaiah Roby, trying to earn a spot as a backup power forward, after four NBA seasons. With his experience he should look good in Vegas.