Empire State Building to be lit in Nets' old colors and Vince Carter's No. 15 when jersey retired

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The Empire State Building is joining in the party to celebrate Vince Carter's jersey retirement.

The landmark building will be lit in red, white and blue, the Nets' former colors, when Brooklyn retires the Hall of Famer's No. 15 jersey on Jan. 25 at halftime of its game against the Miami Heat.

The No. 15 will be rotating on the landmark's spire, the Nets announced Thursday.

Carter played five of his NBA-record 22 seasons with the New Jersey Nets and set the franchise record with 2,070 points in 2006-07. He was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in October.

Carter's jersey will be the seventh retired by the Nets, the first since his former teammate Jason Kidd was honored. The Nets switched their colors to black and white when they moved to Brooklyn in 2012.

