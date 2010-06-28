Nets waive Dooling to clear more cap space

The Nets announced Monday that they have requested waivers on guard Keyon Dooling. The move clears $3.3 million from New Jersey's payroll as the team prepares to pursue a bumper crop of free agents.

By waiving Dooling, New Jersey has to pay him only the $500,000 guaranteed portion of his $3.8-million contract.

The move, which had been expected, means that the Nets officially have a $27-million bankroll to spend on free agents.

The Nets hope to land LeBron James or another top free agent such as Dwyane Wade or Chris Bosh to play for new owner Mikhail Prokhorov and new coach Avery Johnson.

In two seasons with New Jersey, Dooling averaged 8.6 points and 3.1 assists in 130 games.