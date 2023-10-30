Cam Johnson out at least 10 more days for Nets, source says

CHARLOTTE — Cam Johnson was listed as “day-to-day” when Jacque Vaughn discussed his and Nic Claxton’s health Sunday. But Johnson’s left calf injury will now keep him out longer than previously thought.

Johnson will be re-evaluated in 10 days, per a league source, after an MRI revealed a strained calf in addition to his contusion. The injury will keep him out at least until the Nets play the Celtics in Boston on Nov. 10.

The Nets added the calf strain to Johnson’s status on Sunday’s injury report, which ruled him and Claxton out for Monday’s game against the Hornets.

It’s another setback for the Nets’ 6-8 forward, who missed all of training camp and preseason with a strained left hamstring. Vaughn said earlier Johnson was injured late in the season opener against the Cavaliers when he scored 12 points in 26 minutes.

The injury also was unrelated to the hamstring issue.

Johnson, who signed a four-year contract extension this offseason, spent this summer with Team USA playing in the FIBA World Cup. With the tournament ending Sept. 10, Johnson had three weeks off before the start of training camp.

It’s unclear if there’s a correlation between the injuries and Johnson’s national team duty. Mikal Bridges, who started every game for Team USA, is shooting just 12-for-29 through two games, but he’s also adjusting to more focus from team defenses as the Nets’ No. 1 scoring option.

Nevertheless, the Nets will miss Johnson’s ability to space the floor with his shooting. They made 21 of 43 three-point attempts in Friday’s loss to the Mavericks.

The Nets did get good news at Monday's shootaround. Claxton was seen without a walking boot for the first time since the team announced last Thursday he suffered a sprained left ankle.

It provided some needed hope now that Johnson will miss more time than expected.