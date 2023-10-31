Ben Simmons helps Nets race past Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ben Simmons snared his first rebound and quickly turned around to throw an outlet pass to Spencer Dinwiddie for a layup. The Nets didn’t stop running after that.

Their transition offense, which appeared in bursts for the first two games, ran full speed in the first quarter with Simmons setting the tempo. It continued in the second half as the Nets opened with layups on consecutive Hornets turnovers.

The Nets crossed the finish line with a 133-121 win, ending a two-game losing streak. It was the ideal version of an offense led by Simmons pushing the tempo.

With Simmons dishing out three early assists, the Nets jumped out to a 15-2 start. They led by 21 points at one point and Mikal Bridges ended the quarter by racing up court and draining a three-pointer as the buzzer sounded.

Thanks to 17 fast break points in the quarter, the Nets led 42-23.

“It shows we can get up a lot of shots and get good shots,” said Simmons, who had 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

“That’s going to be a priority of mine. Just get out and run, push the ball and push the pace and find my guys.”

The Nets (1-2) were sloppier in the second quarter thanks to six turnovers but even then, they were still a step ahead of the Hornets (1-2). With the Nets’ lead cut to 62-55, Dorian Finney-Smith shot an air ball but Dennis Smith Jr. hustled to the floor to secure an offensive rebound.

Smith then passed to Cam Thomas who was fouled on a three-point attempt.

The Nets led 66-55 at halftime. After the Hornets closed within 83-75 with 5:46 left in the period, the Nets pushed the lead back to double digits the rest of the game.

“To put up that amount of points, over 20 assists, to be able to share the basketball, to impose our will with our pace, it’s definitely how we’re built to play,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “Now it takes an extreme amount of commitment on a nightly basis to play this way.”

Finney-Smith had 19 points, including his second consecutive game with four three-pointers. Thomas continued his torrid scoring with 33 points and the 22-year-old became the youngest player in NBA history since Shaquille O’Neal in 1993 to start a season with three games of at least 30 points.

Bridges had 24 points and seven rebounds, his best game after a slow start. Besides shooting 10-for-13 from the field, he held Hornets All-Star guard LaMelo Ball to just 3-for-12 shooting.

The Nets finished with 28 fast break points while also playing tighter perimeter defense. Despite giving up 74 points in the paint with Nic Claxton injured, the Nets held the Hornets to just 8-for-31 on threes after giving up 17 and 15 three-pointers the first two games.

But like most speeding cars, the Nets suffered a blown tire. Spencer Dinwiddie sat out the second half because of a sprained left ankle. His status for Wednesday’s game against the Heat is in question and it comes after Cam Johnson will miss at least 10 more days with a strained calf.

Lonnie Walker IV started the second half in Dinwiddie’s place and finished with 19 points and five rebounds.

Three starters hurt in three games isn’t a good start. Yet the Nets may have found something good playing in the gear they hoped to be with Simmons running point.

“It’s just figuring out how he plays,” Thomas said. “He’s playing fast, uptempo . . . so the main thing is that we just got to run and we know he’s going to find us.”