Nets fall to Bucks despite Cam Thomas' 45 points

At shootaround Monday, Cam Thomas looked forward to measuring himself against Bucks guard Damian Lillard. It was less personal, more measuring stick.

Little did the Nets guard know he’d measure himself against Giannis Antetokounmpo, too. The two traded baskets late in the fourth quarter. One elite closer to a young scorer making a bigger name.

Antetokounmpo, however, had the final say as the Nets lost 129-125 at Barclays Center. He had two blocks in the final 30 seconds, with his first stopping a game-tying layup by Dorian Finney-Smith.

Finney-Smith caught an outlet pass from Ben Simmons and tried to pump fake past Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton. But Antetokounmpo stayed disciplined and rose for the block and the rebound.

On the Nets (3-4)’ next possession after a pair of free throws by Lillard, Thomas drove to the basket and was met by Antetokounmpo, who blocked the shot. Both stands came after Antetokoumpo put the Bucks (4-2) up 125-123 on a layup with 1:11 remaining.

“You definitely give him credit on both ends of the floor. His shotmaking at the end of the game and give them credit making shots,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “But then also (him) being at the rim on Cam’s layup, on Doe’s layup. If we can get shots at the rim at the end of the game? Pretty good.”

Thomas’ 45 points added to his torrid scoring start to the season. It wasn’t just a season-high but his fifth career game with at least 40 points and fourth with at least 30 this season.

He also made six three-pointers and had 15 fourth quarter points. Vaughn said the play where Thomas was blocked at the rim was designed for him, further showing the team’s trust in the third-year guard late in games.

“Those are moments you train for growing up, you want to take those last shots in the NBA,” Thomas said. "Everybody dreams of it. So I’m just glad that our players and obviously our coaches have trust in me to take that shot.”

Antetokounmpo had 13 points in the final period to hold off both Thomas and Bridges, who finished with 31 points.

For the Nets, it was another painful close loss as they remain winless at home. The loss was also the fifth game out of seven this season decided by five points or less. They won two on the road but have now lost two such games at home.

Similar to losses to the Cavaliers and Mavericks, it was the opposing team's All-Star who proved too much as Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points and 12 rebounds.

“We got some good looks but that’s who he is,” Bridges said of Antetokounmpo. “That’s what makes it tough. His length and him being in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. Being weak side and being at the rim just causes a lot of trouble."

The loss also spoiled the return of Ben Simmons, who had a season-high 15 rebounds after not playing Saturday due to injury maintenance. Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points off the bench.

The Bucks led in the fourth 108-99 but then Thomas started a 12-0 Nets run with a three-point play and ended it with a putback.

It was a reminder Thomas was eager to test his play against Lillard, who finished with 21 points. In the third, Thomas even imitated Lillard’s tendency to shoot long threes by making a 30-foot shot with Lillard guarding him.

But Lillard made his statement at the end with three free throws to close the game. Something Thomas, Bridges and the Nets couldn’t do like they did closing out the Heat and Bulls last week.

“That fourth quarter just got to be everybody locked in and do everything right. Help rebound, be in the right shifts,” Bridges said. “It’s just that fourth quarter. Learn now. Just got to get better.”