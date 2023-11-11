Undermanned Nets fail to execute vs. Celtics, dropping in-season tournament record to 1-1

BOSTON — “Every win has a story” was a slogan that flashed inside TD Garden. The opposite is also true and the Nets didn’t like the script they wrote Friday night.

The Nets' 121-107 loss to the Celtics said they gave up too many offensive rebounds, leading to extra possessions. They also had no answer for Jaylen Brown, the latest All-Star to give the Nets fits. It also read like the Nets fueled the Celtics with their mistakes and poor execution.

It also read like the Nets fueled the Celtics with their mistakes and poor execution. The Celtics (6-2, 1-0 in-season tournament) outscored the Nets 29-5 in second chance points thanks to 17 offensive rebounds. On one sequence in the third quarter, Peyton Pritchard missed a free throw yet got his own offensive rebound for a putback.

It was the type of hustle plays the Nets (4-5, 1-1) lacked or couldn’t cash in. They had just nine offensive rebounds and were 0-for-6 on second chance shots.

“It was a lot, man. Even had Pritchard getting four offensive rebounds. So you know, that's kind of unacceptable,” Lonnie Walker IV said. “We know their ability to crash on the offensive boards when we have it. When we get the defensive rebounds, we got to go knowing that five men are crashing and so we should have done a better job on transition.”

Brown had 28 points, four fewer than Tatum did against the Nets last Saturday.

The bright spot was the Nets’ bench, mainly Walker and Trendon Watford. As they’ve done lately, the duo brought a jolt when they checked in after the Nets started slowly.

Both led an all-bench lineup to rally from being 27-19 to being tied at 30 on a three-pointer. Walker had eight points in the period with Watford chipping in six.

The Celtics, however, went on a 8-0 run after Walker’s shot and the Nets’ didn’t get closer than three points the rest of the game.

Walker had 20 points, his second consecutive game with at least that many, and it extended his eight-game streak of scoring in double figures. Watford had 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Tatum and Brown took turns punching the Nets on offense. Brown started off with 12 points in the first quarter and Tatum, who was scoreless in the first, had 13 points in the second.

Tatum finished with 23 points. Jrue Holiday added 13 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists

There was also the Celtics’ defense tightening up in the second quarter. The Nets often took shots late in the shotclock because they couldn’t get easy looks with the Celtics cutting off passing lanes.

Part of that, of course, was who was missing. Ben Simmons sat his second consecutive game with left hip soreness so the Nets lacked his vision and facilitating. Cam Thomas being hurt (sprained ankle) meant the Nets didn’t have their best shot creator.

The Nets were stuck in half-court offense most of the game and it played into the Celtics’ hands being able to switch quickly on defense. The Nets had just 13 fast-break points and they’ve had their three lowest fast-break totals in games Simmons missed.

“It’s a realization from our guys. Half-court offense for us is difficult at the end of the day,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “That's why we've preached from day one, the importance of playing with pace and getting the ball out make or miss.

Cam Johnson also returned after missing seven games with a strained calf. He made his first basket, a corner three-pointer, and finished with 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie each had 12 points. Dennis Smith Jr. added 14 points and seven assists off the bench.