Cam Thomas scores 47 for Nets in loss to Clippers 

Well, the Nets are winless in the post-Kyrie Irving era. But it sure wasn’t because they missed him.

Starting in place of the newly traded Irving, Cam Thomas had a game for the ages, but it wasn’t enough as the Clippers beat the Nets, 124-116, at Barclays Center.

The 21-year-old Thomas scored 47 points two nights after coming off the bench to score 44 against the Wizards. That made him the second-youngest NBA player to have back-to-back games of at least 40 points, behind only LeBron James.

“I’m glad to have my name mentioned with that guy even though I’m a Kobe guy . . . I’m kidding,” Thomas said. “It’s still great company — LeBron . . . I’m just glad to have my name mentioned with him this young. I hope I can keep it going.”

Thomas has scored 91 points in 67:43 in the two games, shooting 31-for-52 overall, 11-for-16 from three-point range and 18- for-20 from the free-throw line. He hit a career-high seven three-pointers in 11 attempts Monday.

Thomas’ three-pointer from the top of the key tied the score at 99 with 7:54 left, part of a 14-0 run that put the Nets up 107-99 with 6:20 to go. They led 113-109 before the Clippers scored nine straight, finally going ahead on Kawhi Leonard’s three-pointer with 2:46 remaining. Nicolas Batum’s three-point play with under a minute left iced it.

Nic Claxton had 15 points and 16 rebounds for his team-high 20th double-double.

Paul George led the Clippers (31-26) with 29 points and Leonard had 24. Ivica Zubac had 19 points and 12 rebounds.

“They made a few more plays than us down the stretch,” Jacque Vaughn said. Thomas’ performance “just reinforces our belief in him and his belief in his own game to be able to showcase it and answer when we needed it the most.”

Monday proved that the Nets are capable of surviving without Irving, especially given how undermanned they were. They welcomed back T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) after four games but were without Ben Simmons (sore left knee) and Seth Curry (left adductor strain). Simmons is expected to return Tuesday, Vaughn said, and Curry will be reevaluated. Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) met with doctors and an update is expected Tuesday.

Claxton on block? The Nets reportedly are exploring a trade that would send Claxton to the Raptors in a package for Pascal Siakam, according to league insider Marc Stein. “It would be a lot mentally if you give in to it,” Claxton said of all the rumors. “You’ve just got to stay focused and keep the main thing the main thing . . . It can be toxic if you let it.”