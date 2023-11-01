Nets' Dennis Smith Jr. ruled out against Heat with hip contusion

MIAMI — The injuries continue to grow for the Nets as four players sat out Wednesday’s game against the Heat.

Before the game, Dennis Smith Jr. was ruled out with a left hip contusion after being upgraded to questionable. He joined Spencer Dinwiddie, Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson in street clothes at Kaseya Center.

Dinwiddie didn’t wear a boot when seen at shootaround, so it seems like a better prognosis than Claxton, who wore one for at least three days after being hurt in the season opener. But coach Jacque Vaughn didn’t say pregame if Dinwiddie, Claxton, or Smith would be available Friday against the Bulls.

The Nets went from starting two point guards, in Dinwiddie and Ben Simmons, to having no point guard depth behind Simmons. Vaughn said Trendon Watford, who was signed this offseason, could see extended minutes handling the ball.

Watford didn’t play in the Nets’ first three games, but the third-year guard/forward was ready if he were to be thrust into a greater role.

“Just know that the time’s gonna come. I've been in the league three years now,” Watford said pregame. “So I've been in rotation, I played plenty of games in rotation. I’ve been out of rotation and got back in rotation. So none of this is new to me. Just got to stay ready and just be ready when my number's called.”

Nets sign Keon Johnson

The Nets signed guard Keon Johnson to a two-way contract Wednesday. Johnson, the 21st overall pick in the 2021 draft, played five games with the Suns during preseason before being waived.

Johnson averaged 4.7 points in 40 games with the Trail Blazers last season. The Nets had an additional two-way spot open alongside Jalen Wilson and Armoni Brooks.