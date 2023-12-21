Knicks too much for weary-looking Nets in matchup at Barclays Center

Before Wednesday night’s game, Jacque Vaughn and Tom Thibodeau tried to downplay the Nets and Knicks being an intense rivalry.

Both coaches were right. The Knicks showed the Nets why they’re on another level during their 121-102 win as visiting fans chanted “Lets Go Knicks” at Barclays Center while time ran down.

The Knicks (16-11) led for all but 19 seconds. They dominated the interior with 52 paint points and pushed the tempo every chance they could with 21 fast-break points to the Nets’ 16.

At one point in the third quarter, Julius Randle missed a free throw yet grabbed his own rebound to attempt a putback. He missed but it showed the difference in effort and execution between the Knicks and their Brooklyn neighbors.

Randle finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and applause from the visiting Knicks fans. Donte DiVincenzo added 23 points as the Knicks won for the third time in four games.

The Nets (13-14), meanwhile, have lost four straight games, their longest losing streak of the season. They fell under .500 for the first time since Nov. 26.

During pregame, Thibodeau quipped that Randle or Isaiah Hartenstein could play center with Jericho Sims out at least 7-10 days with a right ankle sprain. Hartenstein drew his first start of the season and had 10 rebounds, his third consecutive game with double figures in rebounds.

Jalen Brunson had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Immanuel Quickly had 19 points off the bench.

The Knicks wasted little time flexing their muscle. They led by as many as 14 in the first quarter thanks to Randle scoring 12 in the period and 10 fast-break points.

Although the Knicks returned from the road Tuesday just like the Nets, they looked less weary than the Nets, who finished a five-game trip. It was evident with Mikal Bridges still in a shooting slump as he missed his first eight shots.

Yet the Nets rallied in the second behind their three-point shooting. They started 4-for-4 from long range and got within four, 46-42. But despite shooting 5-8 on threes in the quarter, it couldn’t offset poor shooting inside the three-point line.

The Nets shot 28.6% on two-point shots in the first half compared to 45.5% shooting on threes. It allowed the Knicks to stay ahead as they led 60-51 then opened the second half on an 11-0 run.

After a fast-break layup by DiVincenzo one minute into the period, Vaughn called timeout to try and stop the bleeding. It didn’t. The Knicks led by 20 after a Randle jumper ended the run.

The Nets, meanwhile, saw a bright spot from Cam Johnson finding his shot. Johnson had 20 points on (8-14 shooting) on his first 20-point game since Nov. 22. Cam Thomas also had 20 points, and five assists.

Day’Ron Sharpe had a career-high 15 rebounds off the bench.

Bridges, however, shot 4-for-21, his worst shooting performance of the season and comes after he was 4-for-16 in the Nets’ loss Monday at Utah. He had 15 points but he’s shooting 25.9% (14-54) over the last three games.