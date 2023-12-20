Rivalry or not, this much is clear: The Knicks finally have a better team than Nets

The Knicks have always had the fans.

Even in the team's darkest days — even when the Nets were stocked with All-Star talent and the Knicks were still hung over from a decades-long stretch without a coherent plan — the Knicks have had the kind of inexplicably loyal fan base that is the envy of almost all sports teams.

This fact alone has always made it hard to hype the rivalry between the cross-borough teams, which is something even a relatively newbie New Yorker can recognize.

“Is there a rivalry? I mean, I don’t feel it,” Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein said earlier this week. “I mean, most of the time we go to the Barclays, it’s mostly Knicks fans. So, I don’t know if it’s a rivalry at this point.”

What makes Wednesday’s trip to Brooklyn different from those of the recent past, however, is that the Knicks not only have the fans but also the better team.

The last time the Knicks played at Barclays Center, Kyrie Irving scored 32 points to lead the Nets to their ninth straight win over the Knicks. Five days later, Irving demanded a trade, precipitating the breakup of a superteam that once was predicted to win multiple titles.

The Nets team that hosts the Knicks Wednesday night has just one starter, Nic Claxton, who played in that last game between the two at Barclays Center. They enter Wednesday night’s game sitting at .500 and would be in a play-in position if the season ended that day. The Nets, however, are not trending in the right direction as they have lost three straight and are coming off a 1-4 road trip.

The Knicks, by contrast, are in fifth place in the East and are playing the final game of a road trip that has started 2-2. That trip included wins at Phoenix and the Lakers, despite the fact the Knicks have been without Mitchell Robinson, who is out for at least two months after having surgery on his left ankle.

The Knicks are a team with the potential to make some noise in the playoffs, while it may be a challenge for this Nets team to get into the first round.

The biggest irony in all of this is that Julius Randle — the player who was the Knicks' consolation prize when the Nets beat them to signing Irving and Kevin Durant in 2019 free agency — has been instrumental in getting the Knicks to where they are this season.

Randle is coming off a huge game where he won a head-to-head battle against LeBron James despite twisting his ankle in the first half and getting four stitches in his lip at halftime. Not only did Randle have 27 points, 14 rebounds and a plus-17 rating against the Lakers, he also put a punctuation mark on the win with a breakaway jam after James missed a three-pointer with 40 seconds left.

Unlike their past meetings at Barclays since the 2019 free-agency cycle, the Knicks will have the two best players on the floor Wednesday night in Jalen Brunson and Randle. Brunson, because of his consistency, grittiness and unique understanding of the psyche of New York fans, has gotten the lion’s share of the credit for the Knicks' resurgence.

Yes, it’s time Randle started getting some credit too. Maybe it’s harder to go all-in on Randle, given that he has struggled in the playoffs, has committed some memorable clutch-time turnovers and has produced eyebrow-raising moments like when he gave the thumbs down to booing fans.

Still, it’s hard to have any issues with the way Randle is playing heading into Wednesday night’s game. Randle has more than bounced back from his poor start to the season when he shot 27.1% in his first six games after undergoing offseason ankle surgery. Randle headed into Wednesday’s game averaging 27.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists while shooting 57.1% in his last 11 games.

As Hartenstein noted, there will be plenty of Knicks fans at Barclays Center on Wednesday night. With the way Randle is playing, maybe it’s time to give him some love.