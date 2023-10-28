Nets fall just short to Mavericks, Kyrie Irving in first post-trade tip-off

DALLAS — Two games into the season, the Nets were shorthanded without two starters in Nic Claxton and Cam Johnson.

With Johnson ruled out two hours before tip-off due to a left calf contusion, the Nets also didn’t have their best shooter against a potent offensive team like the Mavericks. But the Nets collectively picked up the slack from long range.

Unfortunately, so did Luka Doncic. The All-Star point guard made four treys in the final three minutes, including a one-handed go-ahead toss that banked in with 26.6 seconds left despite Doncic being draped by two defenders.

The Nets’ shooting went for naught in a 125-120 loss at American Airlines Center. So did Cam Thomas’ second consecutive 30-point game as he missed a three-pointer that could’ve tied the game with 15.5 seconds left.

The game belonged to Doncic. He scored 49 points, 29 after halftime. His final basket put the Mavericks up for good at 123-120.

Doncic overshadowed the Nets facing Kyrie Irving for the first time since trading him last February. Irving had 17 points, 12 coming after halftime but shot 6-for-17.

Thomas joined the starting lineup along with Dorian Finney-Smith and the third-year guard picked up where he left off Wednesday. Thomas had 30 points after scoring 35 in Wednesday’s opener.

After taking just 27 three-point shots in the season opener, the Nets made 21 on 43 attempts. They were aggressive early and stayed that way after going 4-of-12 from threes in the first quarter and opened the second making three-pointers on their first three possessions.

The Nets (0-2) took 23 treys in the first half and made 11 as they led 59-57 at halftime. Spencer Dinwiddie led the push with four three-pointers after having just five points in the season opener.

Trailing 50-49, Dinwiddie made treys on consecutive possessions to give the Nets the lead. The second make had Dinwiddie laughing as he ran downcourt.

Dinwiddie, who had 23 points and shot 6-for-12 on three-pointers, and Finney-Smith were acquired by the Nets last February in the Irving trade. Both also received tribute videos with Finney-Smith receiving his as the final Nets starter introduced.

It was Finney-Smith’s first game in Dallas after spending seven seasons with the Mavericks. He also received an ovation and paid it back with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The emotional night likely led to him foul trouble as he picked up his fifth midway in the fourth quarter. But it also spilled over to yelling at his Nets teammates after making a corner trey to push the lead to 112-108 with 3:30 to go.

After trailing most of their season opener until the fourth quarter, the Nets never trailed in the third. They needed every point as Doncic singlehandedly carried the Mavericks (2-0) with 15 points in the period.

The Nets, however, found ways to answer. When Doncic made a short jumper near the end of the third, Bridges made a trey to push the lead back to five and the Nets led 89-88 after the end of the period.

Thomas had 10 points within the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, capped by a three-pointer that made it 101-95. Irving kept the Mavericks close with six consecutive points to cut the lead to 106-103.

Doncic, however, proved the closer the Nets didn’t have.

Mikal Bridges had 18 points while shooting 6-for-17 from the field. Ben Simmons had 10 points — his first game in double figures scoring since Jan. 25 last season — and added 10 rebounds and eight assists.

The collective effort proved better than Wednesday and it’s something Vaughn hopes can built on going forward.

“That has to be the spirit of this group, is to compete every night,” Vaughn said pregame. “We’ll be in a lot of close games, I can guarantee you that. And the other night was great for our group to go through that. It’s nothing like on-job training.”

For now, that training has been painful as the Nets remained winless this young season