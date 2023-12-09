Mikal Bridges, Nets too much for Wizards in third straight victory

Efficiency has been one of Mikal Bridges’ calling card most of his career. Of course, most of that came as a role player with the Suns.

It’s taken him time to master that in a starring role. But in the Nets’ 124-97 win over the Wizards at Barclays Center on Friday night, Bridges continued a scoring streak while also remaining accurate from the field.

Bridges had a game-high 21 points in 30 minutes, his fifth consecutive game with at least 20 points. He also shot 9-for-15 from the field, the sixth time in eight games he’s shot over 50%.

All of it came while sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

“Obviously I was happy with my scores going up [last year] but I still didn’t like how much I was missing at times,” Bridges said. “But that’s fine. It’s just knowing where I want get to and continue to work throughout the season and getting that feel. Just more reps.”

The Nets (12-9) won their third consecutive game and are 6-1 in their last seven.

Bridges had plenty of help against the NBA’s worst-ranked defense. Every Nets player that played had at least seven points. Day’Ron Sharpe had a season-high 15 points to go with 111 rebounds off the bench for his career-high third double-double of the season.

Nic Claxton also posted a double-double with a season-high 15 rebounds to go with 13 points. It was the first time both centers had a double-double in the same game.

“I’ve been with them from the beginning and I get a chance to see push them and want more for them,” coach Jacque Vaughn said of his bigs. “They want more for themselves.”

Spencer Dinwiddie had 14 points, nine assists and a tied his career high with four steals. His final steal gave him a breakaway layup as the Nets finished with 22 fast-break points.

The balance came after a lackluster first half where the Nets led 50-47. They woke up with a 40-point third quarter led by Bridges and Cam Thomas. Bridges scored nine in the period while Thomas had 10 points (finishing with 17).

"We just hit him them in the mouth; they just backed off. So we just kept playing hard,” Sharpe said.

Thomas capped a 7-0 Nets run with a driving layup that made it 69-57. It finally gave the Nets room to pull away as they pushed the lead to 19 after three quarters and finished the second half with 76 points.

Maybe the only thing the Nets didn’t do well was something they’ve thrived with all season. They were just 10-of-33 on three-pointers, their fewest made threes in a game since making nine in the season opener.

Despite being the NBA’s second-best three-point shooting team, the Nets didn’t look like it in the first half. They shot 3-for-18 before halftime, including a dreadful 1-10 in the second quarter.

“We came out just more focused in what we wanted to get accomplished,” Vaughn said. “I think our activity level was higher in the second half. Ball started going in. Sometimes, it’s just that simple seeing the ball go in for you.”

The Wizards (3-18) were even worse from long range. They missed their first nine three-point attempts before making their first in the second quarter. They were just 2-for-15 at halftime and finished just 6-for-33 beyond the arc as they lost for the 13th time in 14 games.

With the game well in hand, Harry Giles III made his third appearance of the season with 4:57 remaining. Giles scored a season-high eight points.

It was more proof the Nets barely needed Bridges in the second half. His efficient play was sufficient enough as the Nets begin a five-game road trip starting Monday night in Sacramento