Nets' Dennis Smith Jr. sits with back issue

Dennis Smith Jr. gave the Nets a lift in his first two games returning from injury. But Smith was ruled out late Friday due to recurring back issues.

Smith participated in shootaround but told the team he felt stiff afterward. The Nets added him to the injury list two hours before tipoff with upper back soreness before declaring him out.

“He got reassessed. Tried to get to a place to play and just won’t be able to go,” coach Jacque Vaughn said pregame.

Smith missed six games with a sprained lower back before returning last Saturday. He also missed a game earlier this season with a left hip contusion.

Vaughn said it was too soon to determine if Smith would miss any time on the team’s upcoming road trip, which begins Monday in Sacramento.

Quarterly assessments

With the Nets 21 games into the season, Vaughn reflected on where thing stood one quarter through the schedule.

Despite injuries, the Nets have a top-10 offense, which surprised Vaughn the most so far. They also lead the league in rebounding after being second-worst last season and are second in three-point percentage.

“We played one game with our entire roster. What I have liked about this group is we have never used that as an excuse,” Vaughn said. “That piece of it, I love our group improving that way, just figuring things out together.”

Walker update

The Nets are still determining if Lonnie Walker IV will travel with the team on the five-game road trip but Walker will not play on the trip due to strained left hamstring.

Vaughn said last week it was likely Walker wouldn’t play. The travel issue is more about if it’s better for Walker to remain home for treatment.

Good home cooking

Friday is the Nets’ 13th home game of the season. It’s tied with the Bulls for the most home games a team has played thus far.