Nuggets Nikola Jokic, coach Mile Malone ejected in first half of game against Pistons

DETROIT — Nikola Jokic and Nuggets coach Mike Malone were ejected in the first half of Denver's game at Detroit on Monday night.

Jokic received his first technical for arguing a call in the first quarter. Malone was ejected for going onto the court to dispute a call late in the period. Jokic was tossed after arguing another call with 1:22 left in the first half.

Jokic had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in 15:13 minutes before being tossed.

The Nuggets led 56-55 at halftime. The Pistons (2-12) entered play with an 11-game losing streak.