Oklahoma City Thunder sign veteran point guard Derek Fisher

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma City Thunder signed veteran Derek Fisher on Monday, filling an opening for a third point guard that was created when Eric Maynor got traded to Portland.

Fisher joins Oklahoma City for the stretch run for the second straight season. He played in 20 regular-season games and then all 20 playoff games last season. He has not played in the NBA this season after being unsigned as a free agent during the offseason.

Fisher won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers before getting traded to Houston last season, then buying his way out of his contract with the Rockets.

Fisher is also the president of the NBA Players Association, which recently ousted longtime executive director Billy Hunter.