Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant signs with Jay-Z's Roc Nation agency

Kevin Durant has become the first NBA star to sign with Jay-Z's Roc Nation agency.

Durant posted a photo on social media Monday of himself and the rap mogul with the paperwork. Jay-Z became certified as a representative by the NBA players' association last week.

A quote attributed to Durant above the picture says he's "grateful for this opportunity with Roc Nation Sports. It's go time." The Oklahoma City star and Olympic gold medalist -- who had a field goal percentage over 50, a 3-point percentage over 40 and a free-throw percentage over 90 -- leaves agent Rob Pelinka to sign with Roc Nation.

"He has a 90.5 free throw shooting rate, the youngest player in NBA history to join the 50-40-90 club, a giving individual and a legend in the making. What more can I say?" reads the quote attributed to Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter.