SportsBasketball

Jackson's 25 points rally Grizzlies from 19-point deficit to 136-121 win over Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) grabs a rebound...

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) grabs a rebound against Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Brandon Dill

By The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, eight rebounds and three blocks as the Memphis Grizzlies erased a 19-point first-half deficit and defeated the Indiana Pacers 136-121 on Sunday.

Ja Morant finished with 19 points and eight assists, and Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane added 16 points each as Memphis won its sixth straight.

Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 19 points and nine rebounds, part of six Indiana players finishing in double figures. Pascal Siakam scored 17 points and handed out six assists, and Obi Toppin had 16 points and eight rebounds.

The Pacers got some help on the injury front as starting guard Andrew Nembhard returned after missing 14 games in November with left knee inflammation. His 14 first-half points helped Indiana to a double-digit lead. He did not play in the second half as he was on limited minutes.

Takeaways

Pacers: Indiana was shooting at a 60% clip in the first half as it built a 19-point lead, and its 68 points were the most its scored in a first half this season. The Pacers couldn't keep pace in the second half.

Grizzlies: Poor shooting had Memphis struggling early. But the shooting improved after the first quarter as Memphis finished at 53%, including 16 of 46 from 3-point range.

Key moment

The Grizzlies whittled into the Pacers 19-point lead by halftime and outscored Indiana 40-23 in the third quarter with Morant and Jaylen Wells pushing the offense.

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, left, handles the ball against...

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, left, handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Brandon Dill

Key stat

Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton was averaging 25.5 points over the previous four games, but was limited to eight points and shot 3 of 10 from the field.

Up next

The Pacers are at Toronto on Tuesday night, while the Grizzlies travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks the same night.

More NBA news

Magic beat Nets for second win over Brooklyn in 3 days1m read
Jackson's 25 points rally Grizzlies from 19-point deficit to 136-121 win over Pacers1m read
Streaking Celtics without starters Jaylen Brown, Derrick White in second matchup against Cavaliers1m read
Antetokounmpo raises his game to help Bucks make quick turnaround from poor start2m read
Irving pours in 30 and Grimes scores 24 as Dallas wins again without Doncic, 106-94 over Utah1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME