SportsBasketball

Siakam scores 22, Haliburton has 21 points and 10 assists to lead Pacers past Pelicans 119-104

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts as New Orleans Pelicans'...

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts as New Orleans Pelicans' Herbert Jones (2) walks by during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Indianapolis. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

By The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS — Pascal Siakam scored 22 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers past the struggling New Orleans Pelicans 119-104 on Sunday.

Andrew Nembhard had 17 points, and Myles Turner finished with 14 points and four blocks as the Pacers won for the third time in four games.

Brandon Boston scored 20 points to lead five Pelicans players in double figures. Dejounte Murray and Herbert Jones each scored 19 points while Murray had seven rebounds and seven assists.

New Orleans had 18 turnovers and was 10 of 33 from 3-point range in its fourth straight loss. The Pelicans have lost 13 of 14 since mid-November.

Indiana swung the game with its second-quarter defense. New Orleans scored only 14 points in those 12 minutes, falling into a 59-42 halftime deficit. The Pacers extended the lead to as many as 23 points in the third quarter and coasted through the fourth.

Haliburton and Obi Toppin each made four 3s, accounting for half of Indiana's 16 3s.

Takeaways

Pelicans: A rash of injuries has hit New Orleans hard, and Sunday's contest was yet another illustration. It was overwhelmed as last season's highest-scoring offense seems to be rounding into form.

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, right, is fouled but New Orleans...

Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, right, is fouled but New Orleans Pelicans' Javonte Green (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Indianapolis. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

Pacers: Nembhard's return from injury has helped Indiana put together its best stretch of the season. When both Pacers guards playing fast and free, they roll. If they keep it up, their season could soon get back on track.

Key moment

New Orleans scored just two points over the final 4:15 of the first half, and Indiana took full advantage by extending an eight-point lead to 17 at the half.

Key stat

Indiana finished the game with nine blocks, eight in the first half when they pulled away.

Up next

New Orleans returns to action Thursday at Houston. Indiana begins a three-game trip Thursday at Phoenix.

More NBA news

Lakers announce that LeBron James is available against Grizzlies after 2-game absence1m read
Jayson Tatum has 28 points and 12 rebounds in the Celtics' 112-98 victory over the Wizards
Siakam scores 22, Haliburton has 21 points and 10 assists to lead Pacers past Pelicans 119-1041m read
NBA Cup: How to watch, betting odds and more about the league's in-season tournament2m read
Heat trade Thomas Bryant to Pacers for swap of 2nd-round picks in 2031

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME