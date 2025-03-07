SportsBasketball

Tyrese Haliburton misses the Pacers' game against the Hawks because of a hip injury

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton warms up on the court...

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton warms up on the court before an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Doug McSchooler

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton sat out Thursday night against the Atlanta Hawks because of a hip injury.

Haliburton, a two-time All-Star, missed only his second game this season. He had been listed as questionable with a left hip flexor strain, and was on the bench in street clothes.

The Pacers were also without Bennedict Mathurin, who missed his fourth game in a row with a sprained right wrist.

In seven games since the All-Star break, Haliburton has averaged 23.9 points and 12.0 assists a game while shooting 54.5% on 3-pointers. He had 28 points and 15 assists in a 115-102 win over Houston on Tuesday night, and is averaging 18.5 points and 8.9 assists in his 59 games this season.

Coach Rick Carlisle said before the game that Haliburton has been dealing with soreness in his left leg, and that the team would approach things on a game-to-game basis.

Tyrese Haliburton misses the Pacers' game against the Hawks because of a hip injury
