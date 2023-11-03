Paolo Banchero scores 30 points, Magic beat Jazz 115-113

SALT LAKE CITY — Paolo Banchero scored 30 points, making the deciding layup with 14 seconds left, in the Orlando Magic's 115-113 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Banchero added nine rebounds and five assists to help the Magic win for the third time in 15 games against Utah. Franz Wagner added 21 points, and Cole Anthony had 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

The Magic capped a four-game trip with their second road victory.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 22 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Clarkson had 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists, and John Collins added 20 points and 10 rebounds. Utah had won seven home games in a row against Orlando.

After trailing throughout the second half, Utah took the lead Markkanen's 3-pointer with 19.2 seconds left. Banchero quickly countered on the other end.

For the second consecutive game, Utah rode hot first-quarter shooting to stake an early double-digit lead. The Jazz shot 60% over the first 12 minutes. Collins led the way, scoring three baskets and adding three free throws to put Utah up 28-18.

Orlando erased the deficit in the second quarter behind an 18-3 run and sprinted out to a 63-54 lead. Wagner made back-to-back baskets to put Orlando in front and Banchero capped the lengthy spurt with a reverse layup. Utah opened a door for the Magic to charge ahead after missing eight straight shots and committing four turnovers over a five-minute stretch.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

Orlando led by 14 before the Jazz countered with a late third-quarter rally and cut the deficit to 85-84 on Markkanen' dunk.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Jazz: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley directs his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Credit: AP/Rick Bowmer

__

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA