Pat Riley doesn’t believe Chris Bosh will play for Miami Heat again

MIAMI — Heat President Pat Riley says he believes Chris Bosh has played his last game for Miami.

Riley says the team is “not working toward his return,” even though Bosh wants to continue playing. Bosh saw his season end in each of the last two seasons at the All-Star break because of blood clots, and he failed his preseason physical last week.

The Heat were flying to the Bahamas on Monday for Tuesday’s start of training camp. Riley says Bosh will not be on that trip.

In statements released in recent days, Bosh said he is ready to play and was written off by the team when the second bout with clots began last February. Riley strongly denied that assessment, saying the team worked to clear Bosh.