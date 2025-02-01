Pelicans' Dejounte Murray suffers lower right leg injury vs. Celtics

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans guard Dejounte Murray left the Pelicans’ game against Boston in the first quarter Friday night with an injury to his lower right leg.

Pelicans coach Willie Green did not have an update on the severity of the injury after the game, which New Orleans lost 118-116.

“No update yet,” Green said. “He’ll get some imaging and we’ll have an update after that.”

Murray had driven into the lane and took a shot, then went to chase after his miss. But he fell to the court and grabbed at the area near his right foot. When he got up, he hobbled toward the nearby Pelicans bench.

The Pelicans quickly announced that Murray would not return to the game.

“Extremely difficult, when you see a guy that means so much to our team and puts the work in go down like that,” Green said. “We’ll continue to pray for him and see what happens once he gets the imaging.”

The injury-riddled Pelicans were already playing without Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones.

"Those are the challenges that we’ve been going through pretty much all season," Green said.