Pelicans' Herb Jones is out indefinitely with a right shoulder injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) drives to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (2) and guard CJ McCollum (3) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans forward and top defensive player Herb Jones has a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder that will sideline him indefinitely, the club announced on Friday.

The announcement came hours before the Pelicans were scheduled to play at Philadelphia — the first stop on a three-game road trip that also includes visits to Boston on Sunday and Chicago on Tuesday.

Jones underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday night's loss to Portland.

Jones also missed 18 games earlier this season because of an injury in the same shoulder before returning on Dec. 5 and starting 16 consecutive games.

Jones has played in 20 of New Orleans' 38 games this season, averaging 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.

Selected in the second round — 35th overall — by New Orleans in the 2021 NBA Draft, Jones has appeared in 240 games career games for the Pelicans and last season was named NBA All-Defensive First Team.

