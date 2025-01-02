SportsBasketball

Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado says he will return from injury against the Wizards on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado drives to the basket...

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado drives to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Nov. 8, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

By The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans reserve point guard Jose Alvarado plans to play on Friday night at home against the Washington Wizards, ending a 23-game absence caused by a right hamstring strain.

“I will be playing tomorrow for sure. No doubt and I’m excited just to put the jersey back on and go out there and go hoop," Alvarado, who is officially listed as probable, said Thursday.

“It’s going to be a lot of crazy man out there again,” Alvarado continued. "I hope the city missed that. So, they’re gonna get that for sure tomorrow.”

Alvarado, 26, is in his fourth NBA season. He has played in 11 games with seven starts this season, averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

He last played on Nov. 11 against Brooklyn.

The Pelicans have ruled out forward Brandon Ingram (left ankle sprain), who'll miss his 11th straight game, and power forward Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain), who'll miss his 26th straight, against Washington.

