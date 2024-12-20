SportsBasketball

Jalen Green and Rockets beat New Orleans 133-113 and send Pelicans to their 5th straight loss

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) controls the ball against...

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) controls the ball against New Orleans Pelicans center Trey Jemison III (55) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Houston, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Jalen Green scored 34 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 133-113 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

Green had a season-high 22 points in the third quarter and shot 13 of 22 in the game, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc. Green entered shooting 31.3% from long distance this season.

Dillon Brooks scored 26 points, and Alperen Sengun added 23 points and nine rebounds as the Rockets improved to 11-3 at home.

Trey Murphy III scored 28 points, and Herb Jones had 20 for the Pelicans, who have lost five straight and fell to 1-14 on the road.

Takeaways

Pelicans: New Orleans entered Thursday allowing the second-most fast-break points in the NBA at 19.6 points per game, and the Rockets exploited that weakness, outscoring New Orleans 26-11 in transition points. The Pelicans were missing C Daniel Theis (personal reasons), while Zion Williamson and José Alvarado remained sidelined with hamstring strains.

Rockets: When the Rockets are hitting their 3-pointers, they can be a tough team to handle. Houston now embarks on a three-game trip to Toronto, Charlotte and New Orleans, facing teams with a combined record of 19-44.

Key moment

After both teams scored 27 in the second quarter, the Rockets opened the second half on a 15-3 run, jumping to a 25-point lead that New Orleans never overcame.

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) controls the ball against...

Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (5) controls the ball against New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Houston, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Key stat

Houston shot 7 for 10 from 3-point range in the first quarter, tying for its most 3s made in any quarter this season. The Rockets finished the game 17 of 39 from distance, for 43.6%.

Up next

The Pelicans return to New Orleans for a five-game homestand that starts with the Knicks on Saturday night, while Houston visits Toronto on Sunday.

