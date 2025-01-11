Sixers center Joel Embiid sidelined for game against Pelicans due to left foot sprain

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid missed this third straight game Friday night because of a sprained left foot. He has sat out 23 times this season.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse said ahead of their game against New Orleans that although the All-Star’s foot injury has continued to bother him, the team doesn't believe the injury is a long-term concern.

“It's been aggravated, for sure,” Nurse said. “That's why he's not playing. Again, he's day to day. He practiced yesterday. Hoping that maybe he'd be able to go today. Not quite ready. Hoping he can go for the next one.”

The 76ers play Sunday at Orlando.

Embiid has played in just 13 games this season. The Sixers are 8-14 without Embiid in the lineup.

A two-time NBA scoring champion, Embiid is averaging 24.4 points and 7.9 rebounds this season — below his career averages. He also has missed games due to left knee soreness, a sinus fracture and a three-game suspension for an altercation with a reporter in the locker room.

Nurse said Embiid's knee has been “pretty good” and the main issue is with the foot.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) gestures after making a three-point shot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in New York. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

Embiid's absence put a damper on a game that was also missing Pelicans big man Zion Williamson because of a suspension for violating team policies.

The 76ers also played without Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Kyle Lowry (right hip strain) and KJ Martin (left foot).

The Sixers ruled out rookie Jared McCain for the rest of the season on Thursday following left knee surgery last month on a torn meniscus.

The 20-year-old McCain spent one season at Duke before the Sixers made him their 2024 first-round draft pick. McCain — the 16th overall selection — was off to a fantastic start and had averaged 15.3 points in 23 games. He started eight games and was an instant fan favorite in large part to amassing nearly 5 million followers as a TikTok sensation.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) adjusts his mask during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in New York. Credit: AP/Frank Franklin II

“He was not only a great pick by our organization, he was really impacting the team in a positive manner,” Nurse said. “I think any rookie picked in that range that comes in and bolts to the top of all rookies is a credit to the player and organization, as well.”