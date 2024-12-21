SportsBasketball

Jordan Clarkson, Ron Holland II and Paul Reed fined after altercation in Jazz-Pistons game

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) gets into a stance...

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) gets into a stance with Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Detroit. Both Clarkson and Holland were ejected. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Utah's Jordan Clarkson was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Saturday, and Detroit's Ron Holland II and Paul Reed were also penalized for their roles in an altercation between the Jazz and Pistons.

Clarkson received the largest penalty for escalating an on-court altercation and throwing his headband into the stands after being ejected.

Holland II was also cited for escalating the altercation and fined $25,000, while Reed was penalized $15,000 for initiating it.

Reed appeared to shove Clarkson on his way back down the court after a basket with 1:37 left in Utah's 126-119 victory in Detroit on Thursday. Holland and Clarkson then exchanged words and had to be separated, and both players were ejected.

More NBA news

Irving returns to Mavericks' lineup against Clippers, Doncic misses 2nd consecutive game
Jordan Clarkson, Ron Holland II and Paul Reed fined after altercation in Jazz-Pistons game
Jimmy Butler to miss Heat's game against Magic with illness
Chambliss accounts for 5 TDs, Ferris blows past Valdosta 49-14 for D-II championship1m read
Bronny James discusses the challenge of dealing with his mental health following cardiac scare2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME