Raptors rout the NBA-worst Wizards 106-82 for their 5th straight victory

WASHINGTON — Scottie Barnes scored 24 points and the Toronto Raptors beat NBA-worst Washington 106-82 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory and the Wizards' 15th loss in a row.

Jakub Poetl added 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Raptors to their first five-game winning streak since April 1, 2022. They have win seven of eight games.

Toronto allowed its fewest points of the season and forced a season-high 27 turnovers.

Kyle Kuzma had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Washington. The Wizards had their worst scoring and turnover numbers of the season.

Takeaways

Raptors: Toronto began Wednesday 5 1/2 games back of Chicago for the final Eastern Conference play-in spot. The Raptors will play their next four at home.

Wizards: Exceeded their previous season-worst of 21 turnovers before the end of the third quarter, and could share the blame for their sloppiness.

Key moment

Toronto began the game on a 14-0 run while Washington turned it over three times and missed its first eight shots. Jonas Valanciunas finally scored the Wizards' first points on a putback of his own miss with 6:53 left in the first quarter.

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) pats Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell on the head as he pivots with the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Jess Rapfogel

Key stat

Toronto scored 22 first-half points off 15 Washington turnovers, en route to a 19-point halftime lead.

Up nex

t

Toronto hosts Chicago on Friday night. Washington hosts the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.