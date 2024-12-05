SportsBasketball

NBA fines Rockets' Udoka, Sengun and Eason for actions in loss to the Kings

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka shouts from the bench...

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka shouts from the bench during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. Credit: AP/Randall Benton

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — The NBA fined Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka and center Alperen Sengun for their actions that led to ejections in a 120-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, and forward Tari Eason for an interaction with a fan following the game.

The league announced Thursday that Udoka was fined $50,000 for confronting and directing profane language toward a game official, failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected and public criticism of the officiating during his postgame news conference.

Sengun was fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

Eason was fined $35,000 for throwing a towel and directing inappropriate language in the direction of a fan in the stands after the game had finished.

Udoka and Sengun were both assessed technical fouls and ejected with 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Houston had won three straight and 10 of 12 games before the loss, which denied the Rockets the top seed in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

More NBA news

Bucks' Khris Middleton likely to make his season debut at Boston1m read
NBA fines Rockets' Udoka, Sengun and Eason for actions in loss to the Kings
Meet the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA's first expansion team in Canada1m read
Julius Randle scores 20 points as Timberwolves cruise to 108-80 victory over Clippers1m read
'Embarrassing': The Lakers have lost their last 2 games by a combined 70 points2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME