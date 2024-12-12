SportsBasketball

Green makes late free throws, Rockets beat Warriors 91-90 to reach NBA Cup semifinals

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green celebrates after a dunk during the first half of an Emirates NBA cup tournament quarterfinal basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Houston, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

HOUSTON — Jalen Green made two free throws with 3.5 seconds left and the Houston Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors 91-90 on Wednesday night to advance to the NBA Cup semifinals in Las Vegas.

Houston snapped a 15-game skid against the Warriors, winning for the first time in the series since Feb. 20, 2020. The Rockets will face Oklahoma City, which beat Dallas in the other West quarterfinal game on Tuesday night, in the semifinals on Saturday.

Alperen Sengun led the Rockets with 26 points and 11 rebounds and Jabari Smith Jr. added 15 points.

Houston led by 14 before falling behind late to set up the thrilling finish.

Houston trailed by six with about 1 1/2 minutes left before Fred VanVleet made a 3-pointer and Sengun added a layup with 27 seconds to go to cut the lead to one.

Stephen Curry missed a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left and Gary Payton II grabbed the rebound, but Green intercepted his pass and was fouled by Jonathan Kuminga to set up the winning free throws.

The Warriors had a chance to win it at the buzzer but Smith blocked Brandin Podziemski’s 3-point attempt.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts after a missed shot during the first half of an Emirates NBA cup tournament quarterfinal basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Houston, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Takeaways

Warriors: Golden State beat the Rockets twice this season without Curry before losing Wednesday in a game where he had 19 points.

Rockets: This young team showed poise in finishing this one after squandering a double-digit lead.

Key moment

Green’s hustle on getting the ball late to draw the foul to set up the winning free throws.

Key stat

Houston won despite making just 6 of 27 3-pointers.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, left, and Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski vie for the ball during the first half of an Emirates NBA cup tournament quarterfinal basketball game in Houston, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

Up next

While Houston heads to Las Vegas this weekend, the Warriors will return to regular-season play Sunday at Dallas.

